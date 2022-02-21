February 19, 1928 ~ February 20, 2022

Kathy, 94, of Lee’s Summit, MO, went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2022. Kathy was born February 19, 1928, in Wheaton, MO, to Ray and Lulu (Cartwright) Hurlbut. She attended grade school and high school in Wheaton and Kansas City, MO, graduating in 1945. She met Charlie, her husband, in the summer of 1945 while he was home on leave from the Navy. They became engaged while he was home on leave. He returned home from overseas in April 1946, and they were married May 1, 1946. They made their home in Kansas City, MO, where Kathy settled down to being a homemaker and Charlie started driving busses and streetcars for the Public Service Company in Kansas City. He later went to work for the Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, MO, where he worked for 33 years as a Fire and Building Inspector. To this union was born three children, Charles Michael in 1948, Gary Lee in 1950, and Vicki Lynne in 1952.

Kathy went to work for the Western Electric Plant in Lee’s Summit, MO, in 1960, and retired from there in 1983. They enjoyed many activities over the years. They both belonged to the American Legion Post, Rogerson-Harvey Post 76, with Kathy serving as President and Secretary of the Women’s Auxiliary, and Charlie serving as the Commander. They belonged to several different bowling leagues. But car racing held their interest the longest. They attended the Indianapolis 500 for 38 years straight. They belonged to the Central Auto Racing Boosters since 1964 and were made Lifetime Members in 1974. They were active in C.A.R.B. for 24 years, holding offices each year. They both worked at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, MO. From 1969 through 1976. Kathy kept records on the drivers and made pay off. Charlie was a Pit Steward. Soon after, they turned their attention to live country music. They travelled to Branson, MO, at least once every month to see the Pressley’s perform. They had season tickets every year up until 2004 when Charlie was unable to attend due to health problems. They also enjoyed attending the Big Creek Country Show in Pleasant Hill. MO, becoming close friends with everyone in the show.

Church and family were always important in their lives. They belonged to Trinity Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO, for 10 years, and High Point Baptist Church in Raytown, MO, for 38 years. They then moved their letters to Oakwood Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO in 1999. Charlie and Kathy both loved Christmas Eve, when they would feed and gift 32 or more family members every year and count their many blessings.

Kathy was preceded in death, by her parents, her brother Cliff, her sister Margarite and her husband Charlie of 59 years. She is survived by two sons, Mike (Janice) of Warsaw, MO, and Gary L. (Glenda) of Lee’s Summit, MO, and one daughter, Vicki of Blue Springs, MO. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Lezlie (Ken), Shelly (Larry), Carey, Gary Jr., Aaron (Heather), Suzie (Vick) and Michelle. Also, great grandchildren Jayla, Erik, Drew, Justin, Layla, Charlie, Kinzlee, Amelia Erin, Stephanie, Colin, Amanda, Amelia (Mia), Adam, Derek, Lucy, Magnolia (Maggie) and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakwood Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.

Visitation Friday, February 25, 2022, 7:00 pm, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 7600 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, MO, 64139. Funeral Service Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:00 am, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 7600 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, MO, 64139. Burial Saturday, February 26, 2022, following the Funeral Service at Park Lawn Cemetery, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO. 64138.

Arrangements by Langford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO, 64063 (816) 524-3700