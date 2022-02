February 19, 2022

The Lee’s Summit West High School 2022 Courtwarming Court is: Logan Miller, Eric Schmidt, David Mayo, Will Gragg, Gage Bomar, Bashir Khalil, Tyler Batliner (King), Kate Boosman (Queen), Hannah Cross, Jazlyn Brazzel, Kara Moulder, Jayla Brazzel, Haliyah Walker, Makenna Laird, and Parker Fields.

Not pictured: Griffin Her