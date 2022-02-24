February 24, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Today, U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) released the following statement after Russia began an unprovoked and unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, my heart and my prayers are with the proud people of Ukraine. As they are forced to take up arms to defend their homeland from an unprovoked and unconscionable act of war, the rest of the world must stand united in condemnation and rejection of Russia’s aggression.

“With this premeditated decision to spill the innocent blood of a peaceful and prosperous nation in an attempt to reshape the world order, the despot of Moscow has reserved his place in history among the worst of humankind. He must—and will—be held accountable to the fullest extent possible for this despicable attempt to oppress an independent nation.

“Every generation is tasked with defending freedom from the ever-encroaching threat of tyranny and despotism. This is our moment. Now, more than ever, Americans, our NATO allies, and those who value self-determination must come together with an ironclad commitment to defend the values so many of our countrymen have sacrificed for.

“As sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, Putin will increase efforts to sow division around the globe and grow his sphere of influence. We must resist the temptations to turn on each other and, instead, turn our ire toward the true threat to our freedoms at home and abroad.

“If anyone in the Fifth District has family or friends in the conflict zone or in need of assistance, please reach out to my district offices immediately.”

