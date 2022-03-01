December 3, 1953 ~ February 27, 2022

Terry W. Myers

Terry W. Myers passed away on February 27, 2022 from a stroke following a cardiac procedure.

Terry was born December 3, 1953 in Augsburg, Germany to Eleanor Gard and Lt. Col Paul E. Myers. He spent his childhood moving around based on his father’s station assignments.

Terry graduated from NKC High School where his 6’6” frame helped him excel in basketball. He went on to play for Central Missouri State University while attending business college.

Terry turned his business education into a lifetime sales career and never knew a stranger. His last work go-round was a successful 30 years with Atlas Copco selling mining equipment and industrial compressors. He was awarded Sales Manager of the Year numerous times including his final year as regional Sales Manager. Terry often said that his ability to ignore rejection is what made him so successful.

Terry’s New Year started every year on September 1—the opening of quail season! He was instrumental in continuing the Paloma DeCaza Amigos hunting club that his dad started many years ago. He also enjoyed the annual trip to west Texas where his friends in the Blues Brothers club, brother David and nephew Jeremy protected the US border from the invading doves.

Terry took civic responsibility seriously. He served as President of the NKC Library Board from 1985-1991. Terry served as Chairman of the North Kansas City Hospital Board of Trustees from 1992-2012, and always said that it was the greatest honor and the best educational experience in his life. He loved the hospital professionals for their service to the community and loved the community for their support of their local hospital.

Terry married Patricia A. Morton in 1974 and together they had one daughter Andrea Nicole.

In 2002 Terry met Vicki, the love of his life and called his best wife. They were very grateful to have enjoyed 20 great years of life together and international travel that included crazy hiking experiences, questionable food, meeting new people and weeks long bicycle tours.

Terry loved a good long bike ride followed by a glass or two of good red wine.

Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, nephew Christopher and niece Megan. He leaves behind to remember him his daughter Nicole, his best wife Vicki, stepsons Chad Meyer (Lori), Evan Meyer (Mandy), grandkids Andrew, Jack, Alex, Brooks, Emma and Chloe; brother Paul David (Kim), sister Chris, nephews Zack, Jeremey (Regan), Justin, niece Lauren (Ethan), and three great nieces. He also truly loved his many friends and co-workers. Too many to mention but: G-Man, Drink, Q, Jon-E, LMO, Trust Fund, Woz, Adam, Doug, the coffee shop gang and Hilltamers’ bicycle group.

Donations in Terry’s honor may be made to Harvester’s (harvestors.org) and to Rails to Trails Conservancy (railstotrails.org).

Honorary pall bearers to acknowledge the best support of his past are Peggy Schmitt, Beverly Johnston and Amy Thompson.

Honorary pall bearers to acknowledge the best of the future are Andrew, Jack and Alex Meyer.

Terry’s final gift was to Midwest Transplant Network.

Vicki and Nicole want to express their thanks to the wonderful supportive staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held as an open house at their home on March 12, 2 – 5 pm. Family is requesting that everyone please wear masks for the celebration. Please come with a Terry story to share and a willingness to tap into his wine.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 816-761-6272