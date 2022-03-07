The Raspberry Spring Expo art and craft show will be held on March 11 & 12 at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. The last two years has been extremely difficult for both nonprofit organizations and the art and craft community, and this is the first spring opportunity for the community to come together for a show like this since 2019.

Local artists and crafters have been busy creating, and 91 vendors have registered to show off their goods in this clean, and safe facility.

One Good Meal will also be hosting a bake sale and collecting donations at the show. One Good Meal is celebrating 26 years of making and delivering meals every week to help homebound and handicapped individuals in Lee’s Summit. Learn more about their mission and how to help at www.onegoodmeal.org.

IBD Promotions (the promoters of this event) is ArtSafe certified by the Missouri Arts Council to be a spot where people can “create safely, present safely, and attend safely.” To learn more ArtSafe Certification, visit https://www.missouriartscouncil.org/missouri-artsafe.

The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO. Admission is free to the Raspberry Spring Expo and the hours are Friday, March 11 from 10:00 to 7:00 and Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 to 4:00. Hope to see you there! Or mark your calendar for the other art and craft events on July 22 & 23, October 7 & 8, November 4 & 5, and December 2 & 3, 2022.

About IBD Promotions: IBD Promotions is a division of Images by Davenport, LLC., founded by Keith & Wanda Davenport. Raspberry Spring Expo is one of five shows managed and promoted by IBD Promotions annually at The Pavilion at John Knox Village. For more information: https://ibdpromotions.com/



About One Good Meal: For 26 years, One Good Meal has been delivering meals to Lee’s Summit shut-ins and the elderly. Monday through Friday volunteers bake and deliver 70 – 150 meals to those in need. For more information visit https://www.onegoodmeal.org/