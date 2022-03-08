March 8, 2022

The Lee’s Summit City Council is pleased to announce the selection of Mark Dunning as the City of Lee’s Summit’s next city manager effective September 17, 2022. City Council gave unanimous approval to an initial reading of the employment agreement at the March 8 council meeting. A final vote will take place at the March 15 council meeting. Dunning will replace Stephen Arbo who will retire in September after 20 years with the City.

“Mark brings solid experience to this role. His vast knowledge of economic development and infrastructure, along with his effectiveness managing large-scale projects, were important factors in his selection by the City Council,” said Mayor Bill Baird. “He is a highly regarded leader with an incredible work ethic. He values community relationships and collaboration, and will give his all for the City of Lee’s Summit.”

Dunning is an accomplished local government professional with over 24 years of public sector experience. He currently serves as the assistant city manager of infrastructure and development for the City of Lee’s Summit where he provides oversight of Public Works, Water Utilities and Development Services. Dunning began his career with the City as a building inspector, which led to a number of key roles including director of codes administration, director of redevelopment, development center director and assistant city manager of Development Services, Communications, Cultural Arts and Information Systems.

During his tenure with the City, Dunning has led the organization on such issues as economic development, operational process improvements, strategic planning activities and the City’s plan to develop the Downtown Market Plaza. Dunning’s focus on using innovation to streamline processes resulted in the creation of the City’s Development Center, a unique resource for those doing business with the City.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served the City for the past 20 years,” said City Manager Stephen Arbo. “I am happy for the City Council’s selection of Mark Dunning as their next city manager. It is important to leave the organization and community in good hands. Mark has dedicated his personal and professional life to serving others. His leadership and spirit of service will no doubt resonate throughout the organization.”

As city manager, Dunning will oversee a City budget of approximately $78 million and a workforce of 650.

“I want to thank the mayor and City Council for providing me this opportunity to serve the residents and community stakeholders of Lee’s Summit,” said Dunning. “I am looking forward to working collaboratively with council, City employees, residents and the business community as we advance the many important initiatives already underway. As a life-long resident of Lee’s Summit, I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve in the city I love.”

Dunning is a Certified Building Official (C.B.O.) and holds seven other professional certifications through the International Code Council. Dunning has a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering technology from the University of Central Missouri and a master’s in public administration from Park University.