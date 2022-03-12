March 12, 2022

By Fred Liggett

No matter the class level, several post-season honors were handed out to prep basketball players in the Lee’s Summit area. The Class 3, All District 14 team included Alaina Huckabee and Grace Hay from Summit Christian Academy. The boys Class 3, District 14 first team included Deuce Roberts and Jayden Renfrow from St. Michael’s. The Class 5, All District 7 first team honored girls basketball team members Sa ‘Yere Banks and Victoria Swingle from St. Michael’s.

The largest class announced their all district teams last and several honors made their way to players in the Lee’s Summit school district. Class 6, District 6 all district first team included Alex Benassi and Brycen LaRue from the Lee’s Summit Tigers. In addition to them was BJ Stewart from Lee’s Summit North and a pair from the District Champion LS West Titans, Chaz Watson and Logan Bishop.

Five girls basketball players from Lee’s Summit made the Class 6, District 6 first team. They included Emani Bennett and Elauni Bennett from LS North, Tasia Johnson and Bailey Burns from LS West and Adriana Benassi from the Lee’s Summit Tigers.

Outside of the all-district first team honors, two players were named as semi-finalists for this year’s DiRenna Award given to the best male and female player in the Kansas City metro area. Making the list is senior Alex Benassi from Lee’s Summit and junior Emani Bennett from LS North. A list of finalists will be named two weeks before the winner is announced in early April.