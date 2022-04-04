April 2, 2022

Press Release: City of Lee’s Summit

On April 5, Lee’s Summit voters will be asked to consider a half-cent public safety sales tax solely for the purpose of providing support for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency response and other public safety services. If approved, the City’s current sales tax rate would increase from 2.25% to 2.75%, and the total sales tax rate would increase from 7.85% to 8.35%.

A public safety sales tax would support the expansion of services necessary to meet the safety needs of the community, including the ability to respond to increased calls for service. Funds would be used to expand emergency response capability and capacity by adding needed equipment and personnel, and increasing compensation to attract quality candidates and retain experienced personnel.

In a recent survey, residents said safety is what matters most and is the primary reason people choose to live in Lee’s Summit. Additional funding allows the City to continue providing excellent services, meet future demands and protect a high quality of life for residents.

Many neighboring cities already have a public safety sales tax approved by voters, including Blue Springs, Independence, Kansas City, Raytown, Raymore, Belton, Greenwood and Grandview. Currently, Lee’s Summit’s total sales tax rate of 7.85% is the lowest among those cities. If the public safety sales tax is approved, Lee’s Summit’s sales tax rate would be in the bottom third.

If the ballot question is approved, the public safety sales tax would go into effect on October 1, 2022, and could exceed over $10 million annually.

For more information about the April 5 ballot question, visit cityofLS.net/April-Election22.