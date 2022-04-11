Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 immediately following the regular session to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

April 14, 2022 Held immediately following the regular meeting

Reorganization Meeting

1.01 Call to Order and Adoption of Agenda

1.02 Election of President

1.03 Election of Vice-President

1.04 Election of Secretary, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary and Asst. Treasurer Adjourn

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.