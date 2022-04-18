January 8, 1948 ~ Monday, April 4, 2022

Stephen Loren Roehl of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the age of 74. After a few years of declining health, Steve passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side.

Steve was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 8, 1948, to father William Roehl and mother Katherine Roehl. He was the third of four children. He attended Raytown High School where he graduated in 1965.

He was married, in 1982, to Alecia Dills. They had two beautiful children Lauren and Megan. Steve doted on his girls. He was truly the best father anyone could ask for. He was a loving father and friend.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine Roehl; his brother, Terry Roehl; and his brother-in-law, Tom Northrup.

He is survived by his loving daughters Lauren Wilson (Matthew); Megan Roehl (Kevin); grandchildren Tristan, Taylor, Magnolia, and Rosie; Siblings Dennis Roehl (Janet) and Kathleen Northrup. He also had many nieces and nephews he adored.

A visitation for Steve is planned for Monday, April 25, 2022, from 10 am to 11 am. The visitation will be at Our Lady of the Presentation Church on 130 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. All are invited to attend. The memorial service will follow immediately at 11 am.

People wishing to honor Steve’s lifelong commitment to family can make donations to St. Jude Research Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be made online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/. This was an organization that was near and dear to his heart. He always asked to visit St. Jude when he was in town.

Funeral Home: Simple Cremation Solutions, Somerville, TN