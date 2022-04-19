September 16, 1968 ~ April 16, 2022

Kip William Smythia, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. passed away on April 16th, 2022, at the age of 53. Kip was born September 16th, 1968, in Salina, Kansas to Paul and Joy Smythia, and graduated from Salina South High School in 1987. He married Karrie Weber in 1991 and they moved to Lee’s Summit in 1995 where they raised two daughters.

Kip worked as an area sales manager for Lampton Welding Supply in Kansas City, Missouri, his latest position in a successful career in the welding industry that spanned over 30 years. He volunteered his time serving on advisory committees for area welding programs, including Cass Career Center and Johnson County Community College.

Kip enjoyed coaching his daughters’ softball teams and spending time outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and riding his motorcycle. You could often find him sitting around the fire pit with family and friends. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his granddaughter, Ellie.

He is survived by his wife Karrie; daughters Morgan Niehaus (Andrew), Madison Stroup (Tyler); granddaughter Ellie Niehaus; mother, Joy Smythia, of Salina, Kansas; sister, Cindy Metzger of Salina, Kansas; mother-in-law Karen Johnson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Smythia and father-in-law, Rick Weber.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri. on April 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. with the funeral service at 2 p.m. and burial immediately following.

Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Kip’s life following the services; more information on location will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (Heart of America Chapter) in memory of Kip’s father, Paul Smythia.