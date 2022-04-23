April 23, 2022

The Raytown Police Department along with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are committed to making our communities safer and healthier by encouraging the public to remove expired and unused prescription and drop it off on Saturday, April 30. Raytown Police will be one of dozens of police departments around the metro to host a collection site for DEA’s annual Drug Take Back Day.

Raytown’s collection site will be held in the City Hall parking lot from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Drug Take Back Day addresses a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. Unused or expired prescription medications lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. In addition, proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Last year’s event collected 839,543 pounds nationally.