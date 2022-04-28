August 1, 1940 ~ April 26, 2022

Carol Jane Cleveland, 81, of Pleasant Hill, was born August 1, 1940, in Lee’s Summit the daughter of Otis L. and Fannie L. (Clark) Dyke. She departed this life, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Kansas University Medical Center surrounded with love and family.

Carol was a 1959 Lee’s Summit High School graduate.

On November 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to George Lee Cleveland in Lee’s Summit. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014.

Carol was a homemaker. She worked for a short time at Unity Village and volunteered at the Pleasant Hill Primary School and served as room mother. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit. She enjoyed doing word searches and watching western television, especially John Wayne movies. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol was also preceded in death by her parents; and seven siblings, Raymond Dyke, Jim Dyke, Harry Dyke, Tom Dyke, Sarah Dyke-Wendel, Dorothy Dyke-Batman, and Flo Dyke-Jones.

She is survived by her three children, Chris (and Rhonda) Cleveland , Kimberly Cleveland, and Michael Cleveland, all of Pleasant Hill; four grandchildren, Amber Clren, Aden Kuhns, Charlee Cleveland, and Boone Randol; honorary grandchildren, Jennifer Perry of Pleasant Hill and Ryder King of Holden; four siblings, Mary Dyke-Beall of Blue Springs, Martha Ann Dyke of Lee’s Summit, Joe (and Judy) Dyke of Stover, and Otie (and Francie) Dyke of Lee’s Summit; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday May 7, 2022, at the funeral home. With a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Reverend James Stanfield-Meyers will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Lay-Clergy Council and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

