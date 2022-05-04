Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation (LSPR) is excited to be hosting the 2022 Annual Kids Fishing Derby Saturday, May 7 at Legacy Park Lake. Join LSPR and its sponsors, Rob Ellerman Team and the Optimist Club of Lee’s Summit, as children ages 2-16 reel in fish and compete for prizes.

Participants will be fishing from the shore or the fishing dock. Please bring your own rods and reels, and a lawn chair if needed. Registration will include a free container of worms. A fishing license is not required for children 16 and under. Anyone 16 and older will need a valid Missouri fishing license to fish the lake. No fish caught by an adult will be entered to win prizes. Registration is $3.

Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs to 10 a.m. at Legacy Park Lake, behind Lovell Community Center. Parking will be available at the facility and overflow parking will be provided. The event will run from 10-11:15 a.m. and awards will be given from 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for girls’ and boys’ biggest and smallest fish in three separate age groups; ages 2-6, 7-11 and 12-16. Participants must be present to win awards.

Legacy Park Lake is behind Lovell Community Center at 897 NE Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. For additional information, visit lsparks.net