By Sgt. Chris Depue

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of I-470 and Strother Road on the report of a suspicious item.

The item was located on the west side of I-470 in the grass media between the southbound lanes of I-470 and NE Independence Avenue. When officers arrived they contacted employees with MODOT who had found the item.

Investigation revealed the item appeared to be some type of commercial grade explosive material. Officers summoned the LSPD EOD team to the scene and technicians were unable to safely move the device so it was destroyed in place.

In order to safely destroy the device traffic was shut down in both lanes of I-470 for approximately 30 minutes to create a safe zone around the device. Once the item was rendered safe, traffic along I-470 was reopened.

There were no injuries reported with the incident.