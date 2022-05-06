May 6, 2022

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation (LSPR) and the City of Lee’s Summit invite you to a free fireworks celebration on Friday, July 1 at Legacy Park! The gates open to the park at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are very excited to once again partner with the City of Lee’s Summit and provide this popular special event as we celebrate our wonderful country,” Joe Snook, LSPR Administrator, said.

The fireworks show will be choreographed to music and simulcast on 94.9 KCMO. Concessions, food truck vendors, face-painting, balloon artists, and inflatables for kids 12 and under will be at the baseball, soccer, softball and football venues before the fireworks. New entertainment this year will include DJs, interactive games and selfie stations.

Access to Legacy Park will be closed at 9:15 p.m. to allow all vehicles to park prior to the show. In case of rain, join us the following day, Saturday, July 2, 2022. For more information call 816-969-1500 or go online to LSParks.net.