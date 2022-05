May 14, 2022

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce that seniors Zachary Chinnery and M’racle Bryant-Morgan received scholarships from Elks Lodge #26. Zachary received a $800 scholarship and M’racle received a $1,500 scholarship.

Senior Spencer Dickey received a $2,000 scholarship from the Blue Springs Elks Lodge #2509, a $1,000 from the Missouri Elks Lodge, and a $500 scholarship from the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce.