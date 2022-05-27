Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation (LSPR) in partnership with Jackson County Parks + Rec, City of Raytown, Raytown Chamber of Commerce and BikeWalk KC will join millions of people from across the country on Saturday, June 4 in celebration of the 30th Annual National Trails Day, an event designed to promote and celebrate the importance of trails in the United States.

The County’s newest trail is the Rock Island which spans 13.5 miles, connecting communities to the Truman Sports Complex and features an historic tunnel, a 300-foot bridge and multiple trailheads, including a trailhead at LSPR’s Charles David Hartman Park, 700 SW Old Pryor Rd.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to explore the Rock Island on National Trails Day while enjoying fun events along the way. The event will run from 9a.m. – Noon. Activities will be centered at trailheads and access points, including Charles David Hartman Park, the 98th Street trailhead, Vale Tunnel, downtown Raytown and the Stadiums trailhead at the Truman Sports Complex. Those who stop at LSPR’s trailhead will enjoy refreshments and swag as well as chances to win great prizes.

Participants are encouraged to check in at multiple trail heads through a QR code for chances to win different prizes. The more check ins, the larger the prizes. Activities include live music, food vendors, special prizes and giveaways for trail walkers and bikers who check in along the trail during the event.

For general event information contact Jackson County Parks + Rec (816) 503-4800 and for information specific to Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation activities call 816-969-1500.