May 28, 2022

We all know to prioritize eating a more balanced diet in order to improve our health, but where does hydration fall on your priority list? Hydration is important year-round but especially during the peak heat of the summer months. Let’s test your hydration knowledge by tackling some of the most commonly asked questions.

How much fluid do we need each day?

Simply take your body weight in pounds and divide by 2 to get the total number of ounces needed per day. Remember: It is important to focus on hydration throughout the day and not solely when you are exercising or working outside in the summertime.

How can I start drinking more water today?

Track it: Download a free app or grab a water bottle that tracks the amount of water you consume by the hour.

Set reminders: Set alarms or notifications on your phone or work calendar to remind you to take a moment to grab a drink of water.

Add flavor: Add in fresh lemon or lime or use flavor enhancers like True Lemon, Lime or Orange that don’t contain artificial sweeteners to flavor your water.

Bottle it: Purchase a fun reusable water bottle you will want to proudly display on your desk at the office, and enjoy sipping in style throughout the day.

Aside from drinking water, how can I stay hydrated throughout the day?

Visit the dairy and produce department for food sources packed with nutrients and fluid. Did you know that milk is almost 90% water and yogurt also contains water? Plus, both contain valuable vitamins, minerals and nutrients critical in helping us refuel after activity and stay hydrated, including potassium, sodium, protein and carbohydrates.

Sodium and potassium are lost through sweat but can be consumed via the foods we eat. Potassium is important for kidney and heart function, muscle contraction and more. Sodium and potassium work together to help maintain fluid and blood volume within our bodies.

Consuming macronutrients such as carbohydrates and protein are critical for a balanced diet and for refueling post-workout. Carbohydrates are the primary fuel source for the brain, and refueling with carbohydrates post-workout can help replenish muscle glycogen stores. Protein acts as the building blocks for our muscles and can help with our weight management goals by enhancing satiety at mealtime.

The produce department is chock-full of fluid-filled, nutrient-dense options including: watermelon, strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers and more. Try incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your meals and snacks to help you reach your daily fluid goals and consume a more balanced diet.

For more hydration tips and tricks, visit your Hy-Vee dietitian or check out the latest hydration products on https://wholelotta.com/ and save 10% on your first online order! Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.