George William Robinson was born in 1941 in Flushing, New York to Theodore and Agnes Robinson. While studying architecture and art at Cooper Union he met and married his first wife. Together they had three children Chris, Alex, and Ian. After living in Washington, California, and Mexico, they settled in Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico where they helped found and build the New Buffalo commune. After his first marriage ended, George met the love of his life Joyce, with whom he spent the next 54 years. Joyce and her two sons Mike and Jamil joined George and Chris. The new family started their life in Taos, New Mexico and along the way they welcomed Cedar, Grace and David.

His life changed radically in 1972 when he encountered Jesus and found faith, hope, and a new joy in Him. He spent the rest of his life learning scripture, serving the Lord, and sharing it with others. Over the years, alongside Joyce, he worked in children’s ministry, missions and church leadership. His wisdom showed in his teaching and words of encouragement to young and old alike. Everyone that knew George knew he always had a smile on his face and that this came from his contentment in the Lord. He loved prayer and spent increasing time in it as he grew older.

George and Joyce opened G. Robinson Old Prints & Maps in downtown Taos. The shop highlighted George’s passion for history, art, and a good conversation. He scoured the country looking for prints and maps of historical interest. He recognized the value of the map was only as good as the story behind it and boy, could he tell a story!

George was fully invested in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He traveled the country attending countless soccer games, football games, graduations, rugby matches, drama performances and any special event to show his love and support for his family. No matter how far his family had scattered across the country and beyond there was nowhere too far for them to travel.

This dedication to his family led George and Joyce to retire and settle in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. In his retirement he enjoyed creating artwork based on scripture, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and taking long walks. He was a voracious reader, and this love of reading was a sign of a man seeking truth and better understanding..…an understanding of his Lord, human history, the world around him, art, and relationships with other people. He was always willing to share with all of us where he was on this journey with an appropriate scripture, family story, recounting of the Chiefs game, or his second reading of The History of English Speaking Peoples, Vol III, by Winston Churchill.

George, and his zest for life, knowledge, and Jesus will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife Joyce Robinson, his children: Chris Robinson (Margie), Alex Filiss (Traci), Michael Reich (Lori), Cedar Robinson (Sarah), Grace Carrender (Mark), David Robinson, and his seventeen grandchildren: Lexy (Ryan), Brad (Kate), Aaron (Sonia), Jenna (Shaun), Joel(Sophia), Rachel (Riley), Josh (Becca), Jared, Harrison, Caden (Kenzie), Lucas, Hailey, Jackson, Leah, Abel, Ariana and Kali, and five great grandchildren: Owen, Jude, Sawyer, Summer, and Kian.

George is preceded in death by his sons: Jamil and Ian.

I Love the Lord, because He hears My voice and my supplications. Because He has inclined His ear to me, Therefore I shall call upon Him as long as I live. Psalm 116: 1-2

Services will be in the care of Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery- 12700 SE Raytown Rd. Kansas City, Mo 64149.

Visitation will be Friday 6/3/2022 from 6-8pm with funeral Saturday 6/4/2022 at 11am. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Longview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in George’s honor to the City Union Mission.