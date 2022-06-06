March 27, 1929 ~ May 29, 2022

Conrad Harris “Connie” Henley, 93, of Pleasant Hill, was born March 27, 1929 in Pleasant Hill, the son of Fielding Belt and Fredda (Harris) Henley. He departed this life Sunday May 29, 2022 at his home in the country near Pleasant Hill.

Connie grew up in Pleasant Hill graduating from Pleasant Hill High School in 1947. He attended Missouri University at Columbia for one year before being called into service where after basic training, he was given a year of Army Engineer OCS training. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and was sent to Korea where he and his crew were assigned to the Air Force building airfields.

When he returned from Korea he met Edith Mae Vansandt and on May 21, 1954 they were united in marriage in Archie, Missouri. To this union two sons, Allen Conrad and Eric Martin were born.

Following the death of both his parents in 1956 Connie applied for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and began training in 1958. He served with the Patrol for 31 years living in Clinton, Windsor, Harrisonville, and Lee’s Summit, retiring on April 1, 1989. Following retirement, he and Edith bought their present home in southern Jackson County where they have resided for the last 29 years.

He enjoyed working on his farm and was a gifted carpenter who was also very adept at concrete work, plumbing, and electrical. He was an inveterate photographer and usually had a camera nearby. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Post #3118 in Pleasant Hill.

Connie was also preceded in death by his son, Allen Henley; his sister, Barbara Clay Blackburn; and his brother, Norman Henley.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edith of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Marymae Henley of West Orange, New Jersey; two grandsons, Logan Henley of West Orange, New Jersey, and Ethan Henley of New York City; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Cremation has been accorded.

A memorial service was held Monday June 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Reverend D. Kent Deubner officiated. A Final Salute was rendered by Mr. Ron Beatty and the V.F.W. Post #3118 membership.

Graveside military services and inurnment followed at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with full military honors by the United States Army and the V.F.W. Post #3118 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550