September 19, 1995 ~ May 31, 2022

Abbey Lynn Kornis passed away on May 31, 2022. Abbey was born September 19, 1995 to Greg and Ellen Kornis and lived in Lees Summit her entire life. Although she had many health issues, she always conquered them and lived every day of her shortened life to the fullest.

She graduated from Lee’s Summit High school and worked at Panera bread for 5 years. She loved doing crafts and sports. She was awarded the Blue Darter award by Lee’s Summit Girls Softball Association. In 2010 she was chosen as the Missouri Special Olympics female athlete of the year. She participated in many Special Olympic events throughout her life and has literally hundreds of medals for those various sports. In 2017 she was an Honoree for the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat. Her strength and determination inspired and amazed all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, George Kornis, Alice and Leon Elsenraat, and niece Kayla Schranz. Survived by her grandmother Anastasia Kornis; parents Greg and Ellen Kornis; siblings Jeff {Karyn} Kornis, Katie {Eric} Schranz, Todd {Laura} Kornis, and so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and the many friends that loved her so.

Visitation will be June 14th at 5pm to 7:30pm at Our lady of the Presentation Church in Lee’s Summit. Funeral Mass at Our lady of the Presentation, Internment at Mt Olivet cemetery for family.

In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Missouri Special Olympics KC Metro or Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063