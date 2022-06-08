By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— Early Wednesday, June 8, 2022, a storm moved through the area, and severe weather warning systems activated for a possible tornado headed towards Lee’s Summit. The storm caused damage to tree limbs, a few downed powerlines and blew around loose objects but caused no significant structural damage. Daylight will allow for a better assessment of the damage.

The Lee’s Summit Public Works crews were out after the storm clearing tree limbs from the roadways.

Evergy reported that 607 Lee’s Summit customers were without power just after the storm. That number was down to 249 at 4:00 AM.

At 1:57 AM, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure near NE Jamestown Drive and NE Freehold Court. The caller reported a fire in the attic.

When the Fire Department arrived, there was fire showing from the roof.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and checked for fire spread. The fire was under control by 2:19 AM and contained to a small portion of the attic and the side of the house. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department reminds everyone to have a least three methods of severe weather notification, such as a weather radio set to alert for the county you live in, text alerts, and access to mass notification services. Outdoor warning sirens were not intended for indoor notification and should not be relied on for such.