June 2, 1941 ~ June 7, 2022

Susan Browder Sims, 81, of Lee’s Summit, MO, died June 7, 2022, at her apartment in John Knox Village.

Susan was born June 2, 1941. After graduating from Lee’s Summit Senior High in 1959, she went on to Missouri Valley College graduating in 1963, with a BS in education. She was a staple in Lee’s Summit elementary education; teaching for 43 years both in the R-7 Schools and at Our Lady of the Presentation. She remained active in the Lee’s Summit community playing with her bridge and Mah Jong groups, serving on LSHS reunion committees, and holding various offices in the ET chapter of P.E.O. She also was a member of the Lee’s Summit Historical Society and a Docent at the museum. Susan remained strong in her faith at the Lee’s Summit Christian Church attending Hanna Women’s Ministries, serving as a Deacon and working in Bible School.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill Sims, who she met at Mugs Up in Lee’s Summit when she was 17. Bill and Susan were married for 52 years. She is survived by her siblings, Jack Place, Ann Jones and Ellen Burger, as well as her daughter, Sarah Sims Burns (Michael) of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and son, Mark Sims (Tania) of Olathe, Kan. She loved her four grandchildren, Meredith & Evan Burns and Amelia & Tate Sims.

Visitation will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, followed by a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Both celebrations of Susan’s life will be held at Lee’s Summit Christian Church (800 NE Tudor Rd Lee’s Summit, MO). We request attendees dress vibrantly matching the way she lived. Contributions may be made to the Lee’s Summit Education Foundation.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063