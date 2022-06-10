June 4, 2022

A rotating exhibit at the History Museum features musical families of Lee’s Summit, including jazz musicians Pat and Mike Metheny, the Browning Family and Matt Lewis. Matt Lewis, an Elvis impersonator and musician, debuted his first Elvis performance in a talent show at Pleasant Lea Middle School when he was 12 years old.

Museum hours are Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is Adults – $5.00 children 12 and under – free. Historical Society members – free. As the Museum is a member of Blue Star Museums, active-duty military personnel and/or their spouses and children (must present a current military ID card) receive free admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day annually.

The museum is located at 220 SW Main in Lee’s Summit.