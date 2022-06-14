11:26 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Email Katy Bergen sent to parents.

Good evening, LSR7 School Community:

This evening the Blue Springs School District notified its school community that it is canceling all school activities on Wednesday after receiving information of a possible threat of a shooting that prompted the involvement of the FBI. At this time, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District has received no information that suggests this possible threat has a connection to our district.

However, in an abundance of caution and for the safety of our entire school community, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District will also cancel all summer camps, Before and After School Services and student activities/programming tomorrow, Wednesday June 15.

We are grateful to the Blue Springs School District for the steps they are taking to work with law enforcement to keep their school community safe, and we have been in communication with all police departments this evening that serve our district.

We will continue to communicate closely with law enforcement throughout the day tomorrow and communicate additional information with you as needed.

Katy Bergen

***

Tribune has added the original post from BSSD