Email sent to the parents 6/15/2022 11:30 a.m.

Dear Lee’s Summit R-7 School Community:

We are pleased to report that as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, the threat that prompted the proactive closure of our school activities and programming has ended. The Blue Springs Police Department has shared that the suspect is in custody, charges are pending and there is no further threat to the public.

We are proud of and grateful for the efforts of the Blue Springs Police Department, FBI and all of LSR7’s law enforcement partners for their rapid response. The safety and security of our school community is a top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation, support and patience as we make decisions to keep our students and staff safe.

Evening activities beginning after 4 p.m. that do not require bus transportation will resume at coaches and sponsors’ discretion; please look to coaches and sponsors for communication about specific programs. All summer camp activities, programming, summer school and childcare services will resume tomorrow, June 16, as scheduled.

Best,

Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations