September 23, 1946 ~ June 11, 2022

Charlotta Marie (Leach) Remington passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home near Kingsville, Missouri. Her husband, H. (Harry) Tracy Remington passed away March 25, 2020. Due to the pandemic, only a private graveside service was held for him at that time.

A visitation and funeral are planned for the couple on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church, 525 Hunter Lane, Lone Jack, Missouri. Visitation will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., and the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Burial for Charlotta, along with full military honors for Tracy, will take place immediately following the funeral at the Jackson-Leach Family Cemetery, located at the Battle of Lone Jack Civil War Museum grounds, 301 South Bynum Road, Lone Jack.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Department of Philanthropy, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108, or to Jackson County CASA, 2544 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.

Charlotta was born the second child of Estle and Virginia Faye (Singer) Leach on September 23, 1946, in Independence, Missouri. She attended Lone Jack schools until her sophomore year, when her family moved from the family farm to Lee’s Summit. There, she met her future husband, H. Tracy Remington (their first date was a dare). She graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1964 and completed two years at the Kansas City Art Institute, expanding her ability as a talented artist in a variety of mediums.

Growing up, she was a tom girl and was stubborn to the core. She had a soft spot for animals, bringing critters home whenever she could. She was smart and said she got good grades without trying. She was ornery from a young age, good natured, and always up for an adventure. She spent many holidays and summers visiting her maternal grandparents and large extended family in Illinois.

She married Tracy on April 23, 1966 at Point Mugu, California, right before he was deployed to Vietnam. He was stationed near Lewes, Delaware after his tour of duty, and they made their home there until 1968 when he was discharged. Upon discharge, the couple moved back to Lee’s Summit for a few years and then built their forever home near Lone Jack in 1975.

Charlotta loved children. She was a charter member of Hope United Methodist Church, serving as the VBS director and children’s ministry chair for a number of years. When the couple was first married, Charlotta said she wanted a child in every window of her home. The house they built had more than 20 windows, so she scaled back a bit!

Along with Janet and John Palmer, they owned and operated Home Sweet Home gift and card shop. Later, she became a floral designer for The Fiddly Fig. She also served as a CASA volunteer, advocating for abused and neglected children. There was always room for one more around the dinner table, and every young person who came to her home was welcome any time.

Her hobbies included flower gardening, winning several design awards in the 1970s with her garden club. She tended a large cutting garden from early spring until late fall. She was also a great cook and baker, an antique junky, a lucky morel mushroom hunter, a gifted potter, and her favorite place to watch the ocean waves was the blessed isle of Pawleys Island, S.C.

Every holiday was a big deal, and Halloween was, by far, her favorite. Annual cookie house day was something she looked forward to every season, and Santa came with presents for everyone, even after all of the children were raised and had their own families. Thanksgiving was one long table set in the china sets Tracy sent back from Vietnam. And many a 4th of July celebration took place in the vast front yard of their beloved Lone Jack home.

Charlotta was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janice (Leach) Riggs, and her husband, H. Tracy Remington. She is survived by the couples’ children, Tasha (Luke) Stephens, Lone Jack, Mo., Todd (Susan) Remington, Kingsville, Mo., and Tarah (David) Brown of Lee’s Summit, Mo. She is also survived by her greatest riches – her grandchildren and a great-grandson – Kiersten, Jackson, Carter, Drake (Alyssa), Wyatt, Cole, Macie, Clarissa, Remington and Trace.

Her sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Nora Minor, and Martha and Mick Beecher, also survive her, as well as five nieces, two nephews, her aunts and uncles Alice Osborn (Ed) and Eugene Singer (Carmen), and a large extended family.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063