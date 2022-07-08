July 9, 2022

Are you looking to power up your plate with plant-based foods? A flexitarian diet may be for you! A flexitarian diet is a “mostly” vegetarian diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes. However, there are no strict rules and animal proteins can be included as well.

Following this type of eating plan can have a positive impact on health. The 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend choosing more nutrient-dense foods (fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean proteins and healthy fats) and less red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened foods and beverages, and refined grains. Following a flexitarian diet can make it easier to meet these guidelines.

A flexitarian diet is abundant in healthy nutrients like fiber, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that may help in decreasing risk for heart disease, diabetes and help in weight management.

Try this delicious and nutritious Vegetarian Tzatziki Taco recipe for a meal that incorporates healthy plant-based proteins.

Vegetarian Tzatziki Tacos

Serves 4

All You Need:

8 (4-inch) naan flatbread rounds

½ cup tzatziki Greek yogurt dip

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp Gustara Vita olive oil

½ small red onion, finely chopped, plus additional for garnish

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (15.5-oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt-added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley, plus additional for garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus additional for garnish

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh dill, plus additional for garnish

1 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cumin

1 tbsp ground coriander

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp Hy-Vee cayenne pepper

½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper, coarsely ground

½ cup Hy-Vee original hummus

½ English cucumber, thinly sliced and halved

All you do:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees, heat naan according to package directions. Stir together tzatziki dip and lime juice; set aside. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ½ onion and garlic; cook 3-4 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add garbanzo beans, 1 tablespoon each parsley, cilantro and dill, cumin, coriander, salt, cayenne and black pepper. Cook 4-5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. To serve, spread toasted naan with hummus. Top with garbanzo bean mixture, cucumber and tzatziki mixture. Garnish with additional red onion, parsley, cilantro and dill, if desired.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com. Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/vegetarian-tzatziki-tacos. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.