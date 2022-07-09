April 26, 1952 ~ June 22,2022

Rosa Isabella Marsh, 70, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Mrs. Rosa Isabella Marsh was born April 26, 1952, in Martin, St. Mary to Adina McCalla and Alfred Brown. She graduated from Martin Primary School and throughout her life had a quest for learning and went to several continuing educational institutions.

Rosa last worked at the Kinder Care Education Center in Blue Springs, Missouri where she was respected and loved by all who know and interacted with her. She was an active member of the Lee’s Summit Bible Study Fellowship group, an inactive member of the St. Mary Parish Church however, before moving to America was highly active and held several distinct roles such as People Warder, Choir Member, Leader of the Women’s Auxiliary, and Church Committee Member. Rosa was happily married to Lascelles Marsh who was her partner for 51 years at the time of her death.

Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and a sister. She is survived by her loving husband Lascelles Robby Marsh, sons Michael Marsh and Kevin Marsh, daughter Karen Marsh, stepsons Christopher (Junior) Marsh, and Dwight (Gary) Marsh. Grandchildren Romario Wilson, Latoya Marsh, Kai Campbell, Kabrina Walters, Kenley Marsh, Theodore Marsh, Peter Marsh, and Kevin Marsh Jr. Brothers Charles Brown, Arthur Brown, sisters Beverly Thomas, and Lena Brown. Rosa will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be in the care of Longview Funeral Home 12700 SE Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149. Services will be Friday July 15, 2022, with Visitation at 1pm followed by service at 2pm. Inurnment will take place later in Martin, St. Mary.