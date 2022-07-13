July 9, 2022

Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, our community receives protection, care, and support from thousands of first responders. To honor and show gratitude for their service, IBD Promotions will be collecting donations for Answering the Call at the upcoming Summer Chill Art & Craft Expo on July 22 & 23rd.

Answering the Call is a 501(c)(3) founded by Ronnie Doumitt of Lee’s Summit in 2015 to support first responders and their families during a time of need, such as following injury, illness, or death. They offer financial aid and connections to other support organizations. Visit their website at atc911.org or Facebook page.

“We just want to give back to the brave individuals who sacrifice and have a significant impact in our community,” said Wanda Davenport, co-owner of IBD Promotions. Wanda has deep gratitude for first responders due to an incident in 1982 where she and her two children were blessed by the help and kindness from firefighters as they escaped their burning home.

Vendors and shoppers at the art and craft show will have the opportunity to donate to Answering the Call and support local firefighters, police, and emergency medical service personnel in the Kansas City Metro area.

Summer Chill Art & Craft Expo is Friday, July 22 from 10:00 to 7:00 and Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 to 4:00. The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO.