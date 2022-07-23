July 23, 2022

The Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation is hosting a LSR7 Community Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at East Trails Middle School.

The program will include district updates from Dr. Buck, comments from LSR7 Teacher of the Year-Holly Dahn, Keynote Speaker-Donnie Campbell, student performances, and more.

To register visit lsedfoundation.org.

Other upcoming events are Race for the Future on Saturday, October 8, 2022 and Taste of Lee’s Summit on Saturday, March 4, 2023.