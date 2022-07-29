July 29, 2022

This is a notification of upcoming road work at Langsford Road and MO 291 that will be quite impactful. Although this is not a full closure, there will be certain movements that are restricted, causing congestion in the area.

The closure is expected to last two weeks from August 10-26, weather permitting. This is a 24-hour closure that is required to complete improvements in the area.

The contractor will be completing the work in two phases. During the first phase, the eastbound Langsford left turn lane will be closed and left turn vehicles will be provided a detour utilizing Independence Avenue and Chipman Road. In addition, westbound traffic through the intersection will be restricted from two lanes to one lane. During the second phase, westbound Langsford Road through traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane through the intersection. There are no lane restrictions on MO 291.