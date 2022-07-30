The Fraternal Order of Police West Central Missouri Regional Lodge #50 announce their endorsement of Phyllis Edson for Jackson County Legislature, District 6.

Edson, who currently serves on the Lee’s Summit City Council, is running in the Republican Primary Tuesday August 2 for the contested seat.

“As a councilmember for Lee’s Summit, Phyllis Edson has always supported the police and public safety. We have every confidence that she will continue to do so on the Jackson County Legislature, and we look forward to continuing that relationship,” said Rick Inglima, President.

Edson first ran for Lee’s Summit City Council in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the members of FOP Lodge #50,” said Edson. “Their members play a vital role in the safety of our citizens and in the success of our communities. Ensuring they have the tools necessary to do their jobs benefits all of us,” she said.