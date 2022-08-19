June 20, 1941 ~ August 14, 2022

Richard L. Warford

Richard L. Warford, age 81, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Sunterra Springs Nursing Home in Independence.

Richard Lee Warford was born on June 20, 1941, in Moberly, MO to Odus and Anna Hutchinson Warford. He grew up and graduated from Moberly High School in 1959.

Following high school Richard attended Moberly Junior College and continued on to Truman University where he obtained his Masters Degree in Education in 1964. While in high school he met the love of his life, Karen Bailey. They were united in marriage on October 18, 1963.

Richard and Karen moved to Ft. Madison, Iowa, where Richard taught in Ft. Madison High School for three years. In 1967 he and Karen moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where Richard taught various history classes.

While there, he was the supervisor of the adult help at sporting events. Richard was named to Who’s Who Among American Teachers Selected by the Best Students in 1992 and 1994.

Richard and Karen were members of the Lotawana Shrine Club where Richard was president and a member of the Boaters. He was also a reserve officer of the Lee’s Summit Police Department and later a reserve deputy sheriff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Richard will be remembered for spending time with family and good friends. He enjoyed reading and target shooting in which he excelled. He loved road trips with Karen, which left them with many happy memories.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Karen, his beloved dog, Odus; nephew Jon Eric (Barbie) Croucher; great nephew Zachary (Brooke) Croucher, and their son Jon Eric, great niece Elizabeth Croucher, sister-in-law Geralyn Long, and nephew David Long.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law Dr. Donna (Dan) Alley.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO, 64055, 816-373-3600.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animals Best Friend or KC Pet Project. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

(Arrangements by Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600).