August 8, 1951 ~ August 13, 2022

Carol Jo Ashby went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022. Carol was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 8, 1951 to Norma Ashby and Jack Ashby Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack (Butch) Ashby Jr.

She is survived by her nieces Sarah Ashby Keeney (Gregg) and Rachel Ashby Sexton (David), great-nieces Ali and Addi, great nephews Jack and Theo, and sister-in-law Jeannette Ashby-Welter

Carol worked as a dispatcher for the Lee’s Summit Fire Department for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her loyal dog Sassy who was always at her side.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063