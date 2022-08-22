May of 1925 ~ August 16, 2022

Roger L. Hunziker age 97, of Lee’s Summit passed away on August 16, 2022, at Aspire Senior Living Oak Grove, Missouri.

Roger was born in May of 1925 in Centertown, Missouri. He was married to his wife Opal in 1947. Roger was a member of the Plasters’ Union. He loved to point out the many buildings around Kansas City where he had done plastering.

He worked at Unity School of Christianity on the outside maintenance crew for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and telling stories.

Roger is survived by his children, Bradford Hunziker, Gregory Hunziker, Lisa Long, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Opal, two brothers, and a sister.

The visitation will be held at Langsford Funeral Home on August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. A private burial service for family and close friends will take place at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to One Good Meal, P.O. Box 2222, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063-2919

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063