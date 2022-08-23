August 20, 2022

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Lee’s Summit Tigers

Head Coach – Eric Thomas

2021 Record – 5-6

08/26 – at Blue Springs South

09/02 – host Staley

09/9 – at Blue Springs

09/16 – host Lee’s Summit North

09/23 – at Lee’s Summit West

9/30 – host Oak Park

10/07 – at Park Hill

10/14 – host Liberty

10/21 – at Park Hill South

LS North Broncos

Head Coach – Jamar Mozee

2021 Record – 11-2

08/26 – at Liberty North

09/02 – host Park Hill South

09/9 – host Staley

09/16 – at Lee’s Summit

09/23 – host Blue Valley NW

9/30 – at Ray-Pec

10/07 – at Liberty

10/14 – at Lee’s Summit West

10/21 – host Park Hill

LS West Titans

Head Coach – Willie Horn

2021 Record – 4-6

08/26 – host Liberty

09/02 – at Blue Springs

09/9 – at Park Hill South

09/16 – at Staley

09/23 – host Lee’s Summit

9/30 – at Blue Springs South

10/07 – host Ray-Pec

10/14 – host Lee’s Summit North

10/21 – at Liberty North

Summit Christian Academy Eagles

Head Coach – Todd Berck

2021 Record – 9-2

08/26 – at St. Michael

09/02 – at East

09/9 – host Hogan Prep

09/16 – host Lafayette County

09/23 – host Harrisonville

9/30 – host University Academy

10/07 – at Van Horn

10/14 – host Pembroke Hill

10/21 – host Pleasant Hill

St. Michael’s Guardians

Head Coach – Andrew Pitts

2021 Record – 7-4

08/26 – host Summit Christian (at LS North)

09/02 – host St. Pius X

09/9 – at Lexington

09/16 – at Pembroke Hill

09/23 – host KC Central

9/30 – host Van Horn

10/07 – at KC Southeast

10/14 – host Hogan Prep

10/21 – host University Academy

Lee’s Summit North Head Football Coach – Jamar Mozee

What do you like the most about your team?

The unity they have with each other, they definitely care about each other. I think that’s special.

What concerns you the most?

My main concern is our youth at some spots. We are very talented, but young.

St. Michael’s Head Football Coach – Andrew Pitts

What do you like the most about your team?

Offensively, we have a very talented and smart QB in Cam Zaun, Jr. Defensively, we will have a talented, strong and experienced LB core with four guys returning with lots of experience.

What concerns you the most?

The loss of the all-time leading rusher in school history in Ellis Edwards, as he has graduated.

Summit Christian Academy Head Football Coach – Todd Berck

What do you like the most about your team?

Strong work ethic and program mindset will help our young kids be competitive at the end of the year.

What concerns you the most?

We are young and our numbers are down a little with a small junior class overall.

Lee’s Summit North

Williams Nwaneri, Jamir Conn, Cayden Green, Isiah Mozee, Quincey Baker

Lee’s Summit

Joshua Manning, Elijah Martinez, Malachi Mitchell, Tyler Baird, David Dossett

Lee’s Summit West

Jax Fosnow, Boston Careswell, Quincy Torry

Summit Christian Academy

Jake Sutton, Michael Ward, Matt Bird, Cason Stone, Ryan Cooper

St. Michael’s

Max Ellis, Cam Zaun, Caleb Briggs, Zach Berry