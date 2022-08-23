August 20, 2022
By Fred Liggett
sports.lstribune08@gmail.com
Lee’s Summit Tigers
Head Coach – Eric Thomas
2021 Record – 5-6
08/26 – at Blue Springs South
09/02 – host Staley
09/9 – at Blue Springs
09/16 – host Lee’s Summit North
09/23 – at Lee’s Summit West
9/30 – host Oak Park
10/07 – at Park Hill
10/14 – host Liberty
10/21 – at Park Hill South
LS North Broncos
Head Coach – Jamar Mozee
2021 Record – 11-2
08/26 – at Liberty North
09/02 – host Park Hill South
09/9 – host Staley
09/16 – at Lee’s Summit
09/23 – host Blue Valley NW
9/30 – at Ray-Pec
10/07 – at Liberty
10/14 – at Lee’s Summit West
10/21 – host Park Hill
LS West Titans
Head Coach – Willie Horn
2021 Record – 4-6
08/26 – host Liberty
09/02 – at Blue Springs
09/9 – at Park Hill South
09/16 – at Staley
09/23 – host Lee’s Summit
9/30 – at Blue Springs South
10/07 – host Ray-Pec
10/14 – host Lee’s Summit North
10/21 – at Liberty North
Summit Christian Academy Eagles
Head Coach – Todd Berck
2021 Record – 9-2
08/26 – at St. Michael
09/02 – at East
09/9 – host Hogan Prep
09/16 – host Lafayette County
09/23 – host Harrisonville
9/30 – host University Academy
10/07 – at Van Horn
10/14 – host Pembroke Hill
10/21 – host Pleasant Hill
St. Michael’s Guardians
Head Coach – Andrew Pitts
2021 Record – 7-4
08/26 – host Summit Christian (at LS North)
09/02 – host St. Pius X
09/9 – at Lexington
09/16 – at Pembroke Hill
09/23 – host KC Central
9/30 – host Van Horn
10/07 – at KC Southeast
10/14 – host Hogan Prep
10/21 – host University Academy
Lee’s Summit North Head Football Coach – Jamar Mozee
What do you like the most about your team?
The unity they have with each other, they definitely care about each other. I think that’s special.
What concerns you the most?
My main concern is our youth at some spots. We are very talented, but young.
St. Michael’s Head Football Coach – Andrew Pitts
What do you like the most about your team?
Offensively, we have a very talented and smart QB in Cam Zaun, Jr. Defensively, we will have a talented, strong and experienced LB core with four guys returning with lots of experience.
What concerns you the most?
The loss of the all-time leading rusher in school history in Ellis Edwards, as he has graduated.
Summit Christian Academy Head Football Coach – Todd Berck
What do you like the most about your team?
Strong work ethic and program mindset will help our young kids be competitive at the end of the year.
What concerns you the most?
We are young and our numbers are down a little with a small junior class overall.
Lee’s Summit North
Williams Nwaneri, Jamir Conn, Cayden Green, Isiah Mozee, Quincey Baker
Lee’s Summit
Joshua Manning, Elijah Martinez, Malachi Mitchell, Tyler Baird, David Dossett
Lee’s Summit West
Jax Fosnow, Boston Careswell, Quincy Torry
Summit Christian Academy
Jake Sutton, Michael Ward, Matt Bird, Cason Stone, Ryan Cooper
St. Michael’s
Max Ellis, Cam Zaun, Caleb Briggs, Zach Berry
