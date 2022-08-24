By LSPD Carmen Spaeth | Community Interaction Officer

Lee’s Summit, Mo. – On Wednesday, 08/24/2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. officers with the Lee’s Summit Police Department were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn, 1301 NE Windsor Dr. in regard to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Once on scene, officers determined that a driver entered the parking lot and struck a female individual who was standing beside the building.

The impact pinned the female against the building causing significant injuries. The female was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It does not appear that the driver knew the victim.

The name of the victim has not been released while we work to notify next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing, more information will be released when it is available.

Structural damage to the building is also being assessed for the safety of the guests.