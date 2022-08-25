For Immediate Release

Aug. 25, 2022

Photo courtesy of Lee’s Summit Police

A 23-year-old Lee’s Summit, MO, woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Camden E. Hager, dob: 3/15/1999, faces Driving While Intoxicated — Resulting in Death.*

According to court records filed today, Lee’s Summit police were dispatched to a Fairfield Inn in Lee’s Summit on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Police investigation showed that the victim had been struck by a vehicle and then pushed into a building. The vehicle also struck the building. The victim was transported to a hospital but later died due to her injuries. The investigation found the victim was seated on the curb of the parking lot when she was struck by a vehicle driven by the defendant. Breath and other tests showed she had been driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 secured bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty.

Charging Document(s)