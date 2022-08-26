By Fred Liggett

Liberty at LS West (Friday Night Lights tour stop)

The Willie Horn era begins at LS West where they meet a talented group of Blue Jays. A more experienced Liberty team will come out on top in a well-played game at the home of the Titans.

Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North (Jake’s Take)

I look for LS North to pick up where they left off from a great 2021 season and go on the road to beat a very good Liberty North team. Both teams went deep in the playoffs last year, but I see the Broncos edging them out on Friday night. LS North – 31, Liberty North – 29.

Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

The Jaguars welcome a well-known name, Alan Wilmes, to be their new head coach. The Jags are looking to change things after a 0-10 season a year ago. The high-powered offense the Tigers will bring to Blue Springs will be enough for a season-opening win.

Summit Christian at St. Michael’s (Game at LS North)

Both teams have to replace a lot of talent from a year ago and both teams are separated by just a few miles so they know each other well. Expect a close one here to start the season in the end it’s the visiting Eagles who come away with a hard fought win over the Guardians.

Blue Springs at Staley

A new coach for the Wildcats has the program buzzing about its future. A road trip to Staley to start the year off will net an old result as Blue Springs returns home with a loss.

Raytown at Smithville

Raytown welcomes Mike Hedrick as the program’s new head coach. Hedrick and his group of Blue Jays have a tough opening assignment at a state title contender in Smithville. The Blue Jays drop their season opener in this one.

Rockhurst at Ray-Pec

Rockhurst came up short to Ray-Pec a season ago as the Hawklets got used to coach Kelly Donahue and his new staff. Ray-Pec pulled out a road win in last year’s meeting, this year’s game will find Rockhurst pulling away with a road win.

Truman at Ray-South

Two programs looking to improve under new direction. The host Cardinals have second-year head coach in William Harris who knows what it’s like to play Truman from his time at Van Horn. Truman welcomes a new coach this season but the more seasoned Cardinals will win this one on their home field.

