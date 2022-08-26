November 28, 1959 ~ August 24, 2022

Mary K. Sands, 62, of Raytown, MO passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born to Kenneth and Doris Johnson (Hall) on November 28, 1959. She grew up in Raytown, MO and graduated from Raytown South Senior High School in 1978.

Mary met her first husband, Glen, in high school. They married in 1978 and from that union two children were born: Chris and Crystal. After the two divorced, she married Mark Sands in 2000, and they spent twenty-two happy years together.

Mary had a long career at Southwestern Bell, later AT&T, retiring in 2015 after 34 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, working outdoors at both the home and farm, golf cart rides at the farm, spending time with her family, and visiting the Kansas City Zoo.

Mary touched the lives of many, and made it a point to make all those she encountered feel loved. Her family meant everything to her, and she would defend and stand up for her loved ones if the need arose.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Mark; children Chris (Amanda) and Crystal (Kody); stepchildren Ryan (Tonya) and Rachel (Steve), sisters Brenda (Jim), Glenda, and Elizabeth (Bill); as well as many grandchildren, cousins, friends, and her beloved cat, Elsie Rose.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas City Zoo for the purchase of a memorial plaque in Mary’s honor. Donations can be made online at https://www.kansascityzoo.org/form/memorial-gift. Please be sure to select “Memorial Gift” and designate “Mary Sands.” Checks can be mailed to the zoo at 6800 Zoo Drive KCMO 64132. In the memo section, please designate “Mary Sands Memorial Gift.” You can contact Crystal for more information or donate to her directly.

A celebration of life will be held at Beacon Free Will Baptist Church- 7920 Harris Ave. Raytown, MO 64138 on Saturday, September 3rd. The service will begin at 11am with lunch to follow.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272