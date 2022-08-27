August 27, 2022

The Music Ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church announces the appointment of Niccole Williams, MME, as Children’s Music Director. Mrs. Williams will be launching a new choir program for the growing congregation in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Niccole Williams came to the Kansas City area upon graduation from undergraduate school to serve as Choral Intern for the Roeland Park-based William Baker Choral Foundation and to begin her teaching career in the Shawnee Mission School District. She was appointed to membership in the semi-professional William Baker Festival Singers, and made her conducting debut with them in the Washington National Cathedral. In the fall of 2020 she joined the St. Paul Choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and, in 2021, became the music educator for St. Charles Borromeo Academy in Kansas City, Missouri. She holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Kennesaw State University in Georgia, and a Master of Music Education in Choral and Vocal Pedagogy from the University of Kansas.

While completing her undergraduate work, Williams served as associate children’s music director for the St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Smyrna, Georgia, at the time one of the fastest growing Episcopal congregations in the country. There she helped design the children’s choir program, directing in both singing and bell ringing ensembles. The successful program at St. Benedict’s welcomed children from both the congregation and the wider community with dynamic and exciting music opportunities and spiritual growth.

The Children’s Music program being launched at St. Paul’s Church in Lee’s Summit will begin with three choirs, providing opportunities for children from kindergarten through 8th grade. The St. Cecilia Choir, for Kindergarten through Grade 2, will meet Monday evenings from 5:00-5:30 and will involve singing and rhythm instruments. The Grace Choir, for Grades 3-5, will meet Monday evenings from 5:45-6:30, and will focus on music literacy, hymns, and healthy singing. The Grace Choir will also begin working with hand chimes. The Trinity Choir, for Grades 6-8, will meet Monday evenings from 6:45-7:45 and will focus on choral repertoire, working with handbells, and liturgical participation and literacy. The season for all choirs begins September 12, 2022 and extends through May 21, 2023. The children’s choirs will sing on a regular basis in the Choral Eucharist service at St. Paul’s.

Membership in the Children’s Choirs at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is open to all children in the community, no matter their church affiliation. The church is located at 416 SE Grand Avenue in Lee’s Summit. There is no tuition or costs for children’s choir participation. For additional information, please call 386-882-1185 or email NWilliams@FestivalSingers.org.