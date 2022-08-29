August 27, 2022

Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird will deliver the State of the City address on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at The Aspen Room at the Stanley in downtown Lee’s Summit, 308 SE Douglas St. The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting the luncheon. The event begins at 11 a.m. with the mayor’s address scheduled to start at noon.

During the State of the City, Mayor Baird will reflect on his first term, the progress the City has made and how the City will continue to build on that progress to improve the quality of life for every citizen of Lee’s Summit. He will highlight the investments made in public safety, infrastructure, and community health and well-being. He will share the economic opportunities created as a result of smart development growth and strategic decisions based on reinvestment in existing infrastructure and buildings. The State of the City address will be rebroadcast on the City’s government access channel and will be available at cityofLS.net.

The State of the City is open to the public. For those wishing to purchase lunch, tickets are available for $25 at LSchamber.com. For questions, contact the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce at 816-524-2424.