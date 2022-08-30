August 27, 2022

The Herzog Foundation has announced over $3.8 million in grants to 13 Christian schools in California, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. As more parents and students realize the immense value in a Christian education, schools need resources to open and increase their capacity. The Herzog Foundation is honored to help the following schools in this endeavor:

College Heights Christian School (Joplin, MO)

Fellowship Church Christian Academy (Raymore, MO) – $100,000

Gloria Deo Academy (Springfield, MO)

Immanuel Christian Academy (Springfield, VA)

Martin Luther Academy (Kansas City, MO) – $862,500

Northeast Christian High School (Kirksville, MO)

Overland Christian School (Overland Park, KS) – $130,000

Regents School of Charlottesville (Charlottesville, VA)

River Oak Christian Academy (Jefferson City, MO)

Second Baptist School (Houston, TX)

Summit Christian Academy (Lees Summit, MO) – $100,000

Tarkio Technology Institute (Tarkio, MO)

Tri-City Christian School (Vista, CA)

“These schools are not only dedicated to instilling biblical truth in their students, but they’re also committed to serving more students in their communities,” said Herzog Foundation Chairman Todd Graves. “In order for Christian education to truly make an impact, we must reach more students and families. We’re proud to support schools that prioritize growth alongside Christian and American values.”

“Fellowship Church Academy is beyond thankful for the generosity of the Herzog Foundation as they catch the vision with us and put action into opening our new future school! With this boost the Herzog Foundation has provided, we are well on our way to championing the next generation for Christ with a Biblically grounded education,” said Fellowship Church Christian Academy Campus Ministries Pastor Andrew Gibb.

“Martin Luther Academy is excited for the opportunity of physical growth that the Lord has placed before us. Over the past several years, He continually directed families to join the MLA community where students are nurtured spiritually, emotionally, and academically. The support that the Herzog Foundation is providing will be utilized to create additional space for growth and will help continue to achieve our vision of providing a Christ-centered education for equipping students to be disciples,” said Martin Luther Academy Principal Scott Dixon.

“What a sacred and awesome privilege to teach and train children to have a Christian world view. Thanks to the Herzog Foundation for partnering with us to help make the vision a reality. Praise God from whom all blessings flow,” said Overland Christian School Board Chair Rev. Rodney Davis.

“As we surpass an enrollment of 1200 students for the 2022-23 school year, these funds will not only impact our students today, but will have an eternal impact on the next generation as they grow and lead where God has called them,” said Summit Christian Academy Head of School Chris Hahn.