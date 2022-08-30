For Immediate Release

Aug. 30, 2022

A Blue Springs man, 39, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Christopher Harris, dob: 12/31/1982, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County judge sentenced Harris to 12 years in prison on Friday.

According to court records, in September 2021, deputies in the Jackson County Jail began investigating an inmate’s drug overdose. Detectives determined that the defendant brought drugs into the jail. A scan of the defendant showed he had contraband inside his body. Detectives learned it was heroin and powdered Fentanyl.

