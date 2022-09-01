By Fred Liggett

Staley at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Steve Rampy is a familiar name in the high school coaching ranks here in KC and the Staley Falcons are good again after an off season last year. Staley opened their season with a 20 point win over Blue Springs and now will play all three Lee’s Summit public high schools over the next three weeks. The Tigers opened the new season with a road loss at Blue Springs South. Now the Tigers come home for Senior Night activities and related fun. Fans should be ready for a close game and a high scoring affair that will see the Falcons leave town with a road win.

LS West at Blue Springs (Jake’s Take)

Both teams are coming off of disappointing losses last week to start the 2022 season. I look for this to be a close one with two evenly matched teams. I’m giving the edge to the home team. Final score, Blue Springs 21, LS West 17.

Park Hill South at Lee’s Summit North

The Broncos come home to greet the Panthers in their home opener. A tough loss last week for the LS North who opened up at highly ranked Liberty North. The Broncos are multi-talented at several positions and that will be on display as they score their first victory on the young season.

Summit Christian at East

An angry bunch of Eagles make the trip to see the East Bears. The Eagles opened their season with a loss at St. Michael’s last week and will take out their frustration on the Bears as the Eagles soar to their first win in 2022.

St. Pius X at St. Michael’s (Played at LS West)

Expect an entertaining night of football in this one as both teams compete to win the Crystal Cup. Last week the Warriors opened up the season shutting out their week 1 opponent. The Guardians impressively put up 63 points in a win over nearby Summit Christian. The Guardians will test the Warriors most of the night but in the end it’s the highly ranked Warriors who will leave the field with a win at Titans Stadium.

Blue Springs South at Rockhurst

The Jaguars began the season impressively by putting 52 points on the board last week. The Jags losing streak has come to an end but a road trip to Rockhurst will prove to be too much to overcome. Expect the rejuvenated Jags to make a push but will return home with a 1-1 record.

Excelsior Springs at Raytown

Both teams enter this one seeking their first win on the season. The Blue Jays hung tough at Smithville last week while Excelsior Springs lost by 10 in Belton. The Blue Jays are at home for this one and ready to show their new coach how to score a win at Chittwood Stadium. Blue Jays get the job done this week.

Ray-Pec at Park Hill

Anybody have a coin handy? Week 1 results for both teams were pretty impressive with the Panthers scoring a win over Rockhurst. Meanwhile the Trojans put 68 on the board at Columbia Battle. Coach Andy Sims is in his second year on the Hill and he will like the end result of this one as the Trojans win a close on at home.

Ray-South at North Kansas City

The Cardinals opened up with a win over Truman last week and feel good about the prospects for a better season than a year ago. The Cards travel up north this week to play the Hornets who feature one of the best players in the nation. The Cardinals won’t feel so good when this one is done as they return home with a road loss.

