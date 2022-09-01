A section of SE Hamblen Road north of SE Bailey Road is set to close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of stormwater pipes that cross SE Hamblen Road. The detour route is SE Bailey Road, SE Century Drive, and SE Oldham Parkway.

This work is part of the Browning Street Extension Project, which will extend the current Browning Street to connect with SE Hamblen Road. The project will include sidewalks, curb and gutter and turn lanes. The project was identified in the Thoroughfare Master Plan, and recommended by the City’s License Tax Committee. Funding is provided through the License (Excise) Tax.