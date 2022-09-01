August 27, 2022

If you enjoy music and/or like to eat with others, then you should go to a Potluck Lunch at noon on Wednesday, Sep. 7 at Longview Chapel Christian Church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Lunch is at noon and the performance by the Silver Strings Dulcimer group begins at 1 p.m. This popular group gets people’s toes to tapping and puts smiles on faces with their music.

You are asked to bring a dish to share and come with your appetite for food and music.