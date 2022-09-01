March 4, 1935 ~ August 25, 2022

William H. Fegers (Bill), 87, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 4, 1935 in Keokuk, IA to Dr. Robert and Lillian Fegers. He was one of two surviving children. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1954. He served in the Air Force through the late 1950s. During his time in the service, he met his wife, Glenda. They were married for 55 years until her death in 2016.

Most of Bill’s early professional career was spent in engineering and traveling sales for the Hubinger Company until 1985. At which time, he went into business for himself, starting Fegers Industrial Ingredients, a Food Brokerage Service. He continued to run this company until his death.

He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi, loved his Chiefs, was an avid collector of antique scale cars, enjoyed his Harley Davidson truck and was particularly fond of his dog buddy, Gus. He loved his family faithfully and enjoyed being Bub to his grandchildren. At Christmas time, he enjoyed being Ho-Ho for his children and then his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his three children: His son, Robert Fegers and his wife, Rebecca, of Grain Valley MO, along with their children, Alissa Fegers and her fiancé, Preston Evans and her daughter, Ellie Mae, Adam Consiglio, Robert (Ryan) Fegers and Emilia (Emmy) Consiglio; His daughter, Nancy and her husband, Kevin Cooper of Lee’s Summit, MO, along with their children, Jacob Cooper and his wife, Bailey, and Lucas Cooper; His son, Mark Fegers and his life partner, Heather Flinders of West Jordan, UT; His cherished friends and in-laws, Frank and Naomi Cooper along with multiple nieces and a nephew.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings during their infant and childhood years; and his adored sister, Mary Lee Walsh.

A visitation is planned from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in his name to City Union Mission accessible via an online donation page at cityunionmission.org

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063